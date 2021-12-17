This question is probably naive, but what would happen if some or all of the Jan. 6 House select committee members simply said the obvious and repeated it every time the cameras rolled? That is, the committee exists because the overwhelming majority of the Republican Party is under the control of a man who, given the opportunity, would be dictator for life. The real battle, then, is not between political parties, or between liberals and conservatives, but between those who think they would be served by such a dictatorship and those who know that it would ultimately serve only the dictator.