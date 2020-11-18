A worker helps voters with their ballots at a drive-thru mail ballot hand delivery center in Austin, Tex., on Oct. 2. (Sergio Flores/Bloomberg)November 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST“Why a blue Texas keeps not happening” [Sunday Opinion, Nov. 15] missed the main and only reason for Democrats’ “dreams dashed”: voter suppression! Joe Straus, a former Republican speaker of the Texas House, may have done his best two-step to ignore that, but all the yellow roses in Texas agree: One ballot box for 4.7 million voters doesn’t smell right.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightLynn Rice, Purcellville Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy