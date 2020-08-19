Some Arab countries have come around to accept Israel’s existence and are beginning to establish ties. Palestinians continue to say no, clinging to their belief that other Arab nations will keep up the fight to eliminate Israel altogether. Israel has proved many times that it is willing to cede land for peace. Palestinians will get their state when they are ready to agree to a deal that makes Israel permanent, with secure borders, with a Jewish majority and its capital in Jerusalem.

Lanny Plotkin, Olney

Jared Kushner’s Aug. 16 op-ed, “The Israel-UAE accord shows Trump’s strategy is paying off,” was self-serving. One example: “The agreement would not have been possible without the leadership of a president who refuses to do things the same old way because ‘that’s how it has always been done.’ ”

A reality check is in order. Conspicuously absent was any mention of Israel’s stated intention to annex portions of the West Bank. The United Arab Emirates was vocally opposed to the annexation. To get the deal, Israel had to take annexation off the table (for now). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that he agreed only to “suspend” annexation.

One can rest assured that annexation will occur shortly after the U.S. presidential election, which will confirm what this sham deal was all about: giving Mr. Trump a much-needed boost amid his plummeting poll numbers.

Joe Mistrett, Chevy Chase

I was pleased to hear of the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. I was disappointed in Jared Kushner’s op-ed, however, because he provided not a shred of information about what the vaunted Trump strategy is or how it contributed to the agreement.

Mr. Kushner claimed the negotiations were “facilitated and led by” the United States, and continued in a similar nonspecific vein throughout: the agreement would not have been possible without “the leadership of a president who refuses to do things the same old way” as before and who traveled to Saudi Arabia in 2017 where he “laid out his vision” and “described” their own region to Arab leaders.

But what is the strategy? How does it differ from that of past administrations? And, most important, how did it contribute to the recent agreement? In the absence of particulars, one is reminded of the cock who took credit for the sunrise.