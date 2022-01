I was appalled at Kathleen Parker’s Dec. 29 op-ed, “Men want to have vasectomies now? What took them so long?” Ms. Parker wrote that we are “likely to see the abortion industry destroyed in many states” if the Supreme Court upholds the Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. This is a bizarre way to refer to the potential loss of women’s rights to end their pregnancies safely. Abortion clinics routinely offer clients contraception to avoid future unplanned pregnancies, hardly the actions of a greedy industry pushing its services. Abortions are performed by individual practitioners, often for little or no profit, and sometimes running a gantlet of protesters or punitive state rules.