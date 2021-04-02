The arguments made by an increasingly vociferous Alexandria citizenry focused mainly on the disadvantages of being part of D.C.: denial of the right to vote, lack of representation in Congress, prohibition from having public buildings erected on their side of the Potomac and de facto exclusion from the economic and financial benefits accruing to the parts of D.C. that had been ceded by Maryland.
Logic argues in favor of Mr. McCartney’s point, but the historical record does not (yet) support it.
John P. Richardson, Arlington