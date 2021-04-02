Regarding Robert McCartney’s March 29 Regional Memo column, “GOP’s case against D.C. statehood fails to hold”:

As author of the biography of Gov. Alexander R. Shepherd and a student of D.C. affairs, I must challenge Mr. McCartney’s statement that the request by the state of Virginia in 1846 for retrocession of the trans-Potomac portion of the District of Columbia was “largely to protect slavery.” It is true that the residents of Alexandria, the heart of the original land offered by Virginia to create the District of Columbia, were concerned that Congress might try to abolish their thriving role in the slave trade, but the public record is curiously silent on the subject.

The arguments made by an increasingly vociferous Alexandria citizenry focused mainly on the disadvantages of being part of D.C.: denial of the right to vote, lack of representation in Congress, prohibition from having public buildings erected on their side of the Potomac and de facto exclusion from the economic and financial benefits accruing to the parts of D.C. that had been ceded by Maryland.

Logic argues in favor of Mr. McCartney’s point, but the historical record does not (yet) support it.

John P. Richardson, Arlington