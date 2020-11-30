I am pleased to read there is talk of reintroducing red wolves — the smaller cousins to gray wolves — to the national forests of western Virginia, and perhaps even the maritime refuge of the Eastern Shore. Humans would be well served by this reintroduction. The health of our planet is sustained with the well-being of its ecosystems — the forests and wetlands — that sequester carbon dioxide. These lungs and kidneys of Earth are inhabited by wildlife — from the smallest of insects to the largest of keystone mammals — that, like cells and tissues, enliven the habitats that compose our ecosystems. Red wolves would restore the natural balance of deer and smaller mammal populations to our ecosystems, and it is no large leap to assume that we would benefit from their reintroduction.