Bernadette Wagner, Hagerstown
Though I’ve been a Richmond-area resident only since July, the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial feels personal. When I attended fourth grade in a public school outside of Atlanta, the administration hung calendars on large banners in our cafeteria that listed upcoming holidays, school events and more. At lunch one day, I saw that a calendar noted Jan. 19 was Lee’s birthday. Just as strange to me, nothing was listed for Abraham Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday.
That evening, I wrote a letter to the principal asking why Lee was on the calendar and noting that, at the very least, Lincoln should be, too. I dropped the letter off in the office and went about my day. Later, I was called out of class to the principal’s office. I walked in confident I was going to be praised for identifying this obvious error. Instead, the principal dressed me down. Because time is hard on memory, I don’t recall his exact words, but I certainly remember how he made me feel: small and stupid.
I shared this story with my parents that night; the next day, my father went to the principal’s office. Lee’s birthday remained on the calendar, but Lincoln’s was added. A victory of sorts. I spent only a year at that school before moving and, more than 30 years later, it is barely a blip in my life. But I thought of that experience again as I happily watched the Lee monument come down.
The fourth-grader in me smiled. A victory of sorts, with a lot of work still to come.
Grant J. Heston, Midlothian, Va.
The Sept. 7 Metro article “Robert E. Lee statue to be removed Wednesday” quoted Gov. Ralph Northam (D): “This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth.” No, it doesn’t show who “we” are and what “we” value. “We,” the commonwealth residents, were never consulted in the matter.
Aside from being undemocratic, Mr. Northam’s unilateral actions of Monday-morning quarterbacking centuries-long political and social complexities accomplished two things: the personification of self-gratifying arrogance with a whiff of superior morality and the greenlighting of iconoclasm in accordance with the populist fashion of the moment.
Robert Lazaneo, Fairfax