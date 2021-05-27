We need only substitute “Republican leaders” for “citizens” to describe the parlous state of our democracy during former president Donald Trump’s regime and his current leadership of the GOP. While citizens who follow Mr. Trump are largely “true believers,” it is the Republican leadership that bears the responsibility for toeing Mr. Trump’s line in public, however much some may disavow it in private.
Mr. Sharansky called for “democratic leaders” to effect the freedom of dissidents. But U.S. Republican leaders are focusing their attention instead on apostate Republicans, who are political dissidents in their own right and thus targeted victims of exile.
Kim Moreland, Alexandria