There was a terrible irony in Natan Sharansky’s May 20 Thursday Opinion essay, “The Sakharov centenary arrives with an urgently needed message.” Mr. Sharansky, a former spokesperson for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, reminded us of Sakharov’s fight for freedom of thought and speech, which led to his internal exile. To detect this irony, however, readers must focus on Mr. Sharansky’s exhortation: “The longer any dictatorship exists, the more its citizens turn from loyal followers, or true believers, into ‘double thinkers.’ They question the regime in private but fear speaking their minds in public. The regime thus must devote increasing energy to intimidating . . . its double-thinking citizens from crossing the line into open dissent.”

We need only substitute “Republican leaders” for “citizens” to describe the parlous state of our democracy during former president Donald Trump’s regime and his current leadership of the GOP. While citizens who follow Mr. Trump are largely “true believers,” it is the Republican leadership that bears the responsibility for toeing Mr. Trump’s line in public, however much some may disavow it in private.

Mr. Sharansky called for “democratic leaders” to effect the freedom of dissidents. But U.S. Republican leaders are focusing their attention instead on apostate Republicans, who are political dissidents in their own right and thus targeted victims of exile.

Kim Moreland, Alexandria