I am appalled that vaccinated, responsible people are needlessly dying because beds in many hospitals are clogged by unvaccinated covid-19 patients. These irrational anti-vaxxers made their choice to ignore science. They chose instead to risk contracting a deadly virus and to recklessly endanger others’ lives. 

Reading the Dec. 30 news article “Iowa man dies after waiting 15 days for open hospital bed” led me to the conclusion that unvaccinated people should not be allowed access to inpatient care. I did not know Dale Weeks, a former school superintendent who died waiting for a hospital bed, but I do know he fulfilled his civic duties. His diagnosis required immediate, urgent treatment that he was denied because of the decisions made by the most selfish, senseless people among us.

Linda Hollingsworth, Great Falls

I’m dismayed by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) new coronavirus measures. They let too many irresponsible people off the hook. Only requiring one vaccine dose by Jan. 15 allows individuals who have behaved irresponsibly toward the rest of society continued access to amenities such as restaurants and gyms (while putting the rest of us at risk). 

Furthermore, there remains an entrenched population unwilling to do its part for D.C.’s health. As of June, only slightly more than 50 percent of the city had received at least one vaccine dose. Six months later, the vaccination rate is only at 85 percent. Better, but still indicative of holdouts.

Enough carrots have been offered. It’s time for some sticks. Ms. Bowser should extend her vaccine mandate to prohibit the entrance of the un- and under-vaccinated to retail establishments such as grocery and big-box stores (which are exempted from the mandate). Those who don’t get the requisite jabs should be limited to curbside pickup, where they are less likely to transmit disease to their more conscientious neighbors.

Darren E. Tromblay, Washington