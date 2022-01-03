Linda Hollingsworth, Great Falls
I’m dismayed by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) new coronavirus measures. They let too many irresponsible people off the hook. Only requiring one vaccine dose by Jan. 15 allows individuals who have behaved irresponsibly toward the rest of society continued access to amenities such as restaurants and gyms (while putting the rest of us at risk).
Furthermore, there remains an entrenched population unwilling to do its part for D.C.’s health. As of June, only slightly more than 50 percent of the city had received at least one vaccine dose. Six months later, the vaccination rate is only at 85 percent. Better, but still indicative of holdouts.
Enough carrots have been offered. It’s time for some sticks. Ms. Bowser should extend her vaccine mandate to prohibit the entrance of the un- and under-vaccinated to retail establishments such as grocery and big-box stores (which are exempted from the mandate). Those who don’t get the requisite jabs should be limited to curbside pickup, where they are less likely to transmit disease to their more conscientious neighbors.
Darren E. Tromblay, Washington