I generally agree with Miles O’Brien’s July 20 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The rich-man space race matters”: Rich men building and flying rockets are an overall positive for science and humanity, despite their self-aggrandizing posture. Nevertheless, when faced with the July 19 Style article about three impossibly wealthy White men and their lifelong space aspirations [“Launching a dream — or just an ego that’s out of this world?”], I was reminded of the late musician Gil Scott-Heron’s 1970 poem “Whitey on the Moon.” Scott-Heron contrasted the country’s space program with the intransigent poverty and racism of the time. Perhaps he would be heartened that these flights aren’t financed directly by the government, but many other conditions would still look familiar.