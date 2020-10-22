Forty hours of CIT training can’t compete with the hundreds of hours of firearms and tactical training officers receive and a command-and-control law enforcement culture. Correct Crisis Intervention Today NYC is urging the city to invest in a model that would pair emergency medical responders with trained peers with lived experience, removing this responsibility from the police and shifting it to those with the skills and mind-set to connect with people in crisis and keep them from harm.
The city has not heeded our recommendations. Meanwhile, the NYPD halted its CIT program, citing the pandemic. The outlook for people experiencing mental health crises in this large area is not good.
Cal Hedigan, New York
The writer is chief executive of Community Access,
a nonprofit providing supportive housing, mental health services and advocacy in New York City.