The electoral college performed a very valuable political function in 2016. It made me aware of a significant portion of voters who have been poorly served by political leaders for some time. The nature of the political divide in our country is clear from the 2016 and 2020 electoral maps: urban vs. rural, coastal vs. middle America, among other distinctions. The electoral college in 2016 allowed those who have been most adversely affected by globalization, immigration and other policies to express frustration and feel that their concerns would be addressed. A direct election of the president would result in significant minorities in states across the country being ignored, resulting in the same frustration expressed in 2016.

AD

AD

I do not take comfort that a direct election would insulate this country from the totalitarian instincts of a political candidate along the way. Who is to say there will not be a populist political figure who can mine the shallow depths of a body politic accustomed to believing that complex and nuanced issues can be thoroughly illuminated in 140 characters and in so doing gets the votes of a majority of Americans?

Glenn Gamber, Alexandria

The Post should get its editorial logic aligned. On one hand, it advocated abolishing the electoral college, using an example that the small-population state of Wyoming has more representation than the large population of California. Then a separate editorial opinion, literally adjacent, advocated making D.C. a state, noting that small states such as Wyoming and Vermont have appropriate representation as should D.C. [“Republicans know D.C. needs voting rights,” editorial, Nov. 16]. The right thing to do is to give D.C. voters a voice in Congress by incorporating them back into Maryland.

AD

AD

David Rinaldo, Arlington

We don’t need to abolish the electoral college to make our system for electing presidents more representative and equitable. Rather, we can do so by replacing the winner-take-all method of allocating electoral votes with a proportional allocation method. The winner-take-all method adopted by 48 states, which is not required by the Constitution, is the main source of distortion in the current system — not the electoral college as such. Under a proportional system, the electoral votes in each state would be awarded to the top two vote-winners based on their respective percentages of the statewide vote received among voters selecting those two, rounded to the nearest whole number of electoral votes. Votes for other candidates would be disregarded in this calculation.

Proportional allocation could be achieved either through a constitutional amendment mandating the approach in each state or through an interstate compact requiring each signatory state to award all its electoral votes to the candidate that would earn the most electoral votes if all states had allocated their votes proportionally. Such a compact would become effective when adopted by states controlling at least 270 electoral votes.

Doing away with winner-take-all should have a better chance to attract bipartisan support than the polarizing proposals for direct election of the president by national popular vote.