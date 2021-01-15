Deborah M. Beers, Glen Echo

I was disappointed in Rep. Rob Wittman’s (R-Va.) vote against impeaching a president who incited a mob to attempt a takeover of our most sacred government building. This is the building where our lawmakers, the very people who are supposed to protect the people from an authoritarian government, work and pass the laws that are supposed to help us. Mr. Wittman noted the criminality of the Capitol attack but dismissed the rioters (and, in some cases, right-wing terrorists who planned this in advance) as “misguided.” Make no mistake: This was an attempted coup to prevent a democratically elected president (overwhelmingly voted for) from reaching office. How can Mr. Wittman consider himself a representative of citizens like me, people who follow the law and who receive consequences when they don’t, and then allow white supremacists and publicly declared militia members to take over the core building of our democracy and threaten our democratically elected officials?

When will Mr. Wittman stand up for actual justice, the most basic tenet of our American republic, and decry a corrupt administration that has completely failed our country and contributed to far more deaths than we could have imagined in four years? I am extremely disappointed that he is not acting out of moral fortitude or genuine concern for our republic, but rather to further his personal and professional desires.

Catherine Shiflett, Fredericksburg

The president is impeached; long live the presidency!

Katharine Jones, Plymouth, N.H.

The difficulty of reuniting the nation was laid bare by Clinton Lynn’s quote “I believe with all my heart that the Democratic Party stole the election, and I will never believe otherwise, as long as I draw breath” [“Capitol riot: A last gasp, or start of a dark new chapter?,” front page, Jan. 13]. How many others are there whose political beliefs are immune to evidence and facts?