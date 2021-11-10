I agree with Ms. Vance in that during an initial trial, there would be a considerable amount of litigation risk, probably because of the plaintiff’s careful court-shopping. However, it is doubtful that the claim of a “child separation policy,” which is a media-derived term, would play well as the case went up the appeals ladder. The risk in this case would not be with the upper courts, which are bound by law and precedent, but to the Biden administration’s decision to appeal and anger part of its base.
Ira Reese, Olney