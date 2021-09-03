In the 1990s, I was a reviewer of biological products at the Food and Drug Administration. There was great interest among the transplant community in the potential for using animal organs, such as pig hearts, because of the serious shortage of usable human organs. There was and is a great need for alternatives. These replacement organs are living, so they can present risks of transmitting unknown viruses from the animal to the human recipient. Because we can’t test for unknown viruses, and because the patient receiving an organ transplant must be immune-suppressed so as not to reject the new organ, there is significant risk for a virus to adapt and infect the transplant recipient. The patient could unknowingly transmit the virus to family members or health-care providers and introduce a pathogen into society. Because this is a different type of risk/benefit assessment, the FDA held public workshops and wrote numerous guidance documents to discuss these issues. Transparency was important, as these risks could not be assumed strictly by the patient without broader input. These types of risks could not be dismissed in an offhand way.