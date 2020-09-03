Regarding Marc A. Thiessen’s Aug. 30 Sunday Opinion essay, “The RNC gave reluctant voters permission”:

Reluctant voters will not be fooled. Before the pandemic, President Trump built the strongest economy in world history? Actually, he inherited a record-long growing economy, then increased the deficit with a tax cut for the wealthy and produced no more job or economic growth than President Barack Obama. Not a racist? Takes every chance to support white supremacy, e.g., Confederate flags, white-power tweets, good people march at night carrying torches, making racist dog whistles. Did more in three years for the Black community than former vice president and senator Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, did in 47 years? With a false birther theory, Mr. Trump tried to prevent Mr. Obama from becoming our first Black president and then tried to tarnish his legacy, including attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Mr. Biden went all out to elect Mr. Obama and make him successful.

Shine the light on reality, and reluctant voters will not be fooled.

Patrick McGregor, Millersville