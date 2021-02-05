It’s true that Goldwater was very different from former president Donald Trump. But it’s also true that in 1964, Goldwater voted against the Civil Rights Act that passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. That vote helped him win five traditionally Democratic Southern states, which provided the basis for what became, by 1968, Richard M. Nixon’s Southern Strategy that relied on promoting white populist ideas about a “silent majority” facing a dominant liberal elite.
That message has been a feature of every GOP campaign since. Mr. Gerson cannot erase the powerful symbolic effect of Reagan’s speech near Philadelphia, Miss., in which he used the coded language of “states’ rights” in a place close to where civil rights workers had been murdered. Nor should Mr. Gerson forget George H.W. Bush’s racially charged Willie Horton ad in 1988.
The tragedy for mainstream Republicans like Mr. Gerson is that they did not appreciate at the time how these campaign tactics and strategies were fomenting a movement within the party that was leading directly to Mr. Trump. True, Goldwater was no fascist. But the line from the 1964 Goldwater campaign to the sacking of the Capitol in 2021 is pretty easy to see, if only you look.
Patrick G. Grasso, Alexandria