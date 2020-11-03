I was not reassured to know that a group of self-appointed and unelected individuals had taken it upon themselves to govern by deceit and subterfuge; that sounds a lot like a coup. Of course, something needed to be done. Mr. Trump is dangerous and a threat to health, security and decency, but that something needed to respect the institutions that make the United States a working democracy. Use free speech. Organize. Sue. Mr. Taylor presents as more principled (maybe) and much smarter than Mr. Trump, but his approach paves the way for sedition, and I am scared for the implications for his (and our) futures.
Jane Taylor, Kensington