Regarding the Oct. 29 news article “Former DHS chief of staff reveals himself to be book author ‘Anonymous’ ”:

Miles Taylor scares me a lot. He recently revealed himself as “Anonymous,” the senior aide who reassured us last year that he and others in the administration were working in secret to thwart the abuses and dangers of President Trump’s capriciousness.

I was not reassured to know that a group of self-appointed and unelected individuals had taken it upon themselves to govern by deceit and subterfuge; that sounds a lot like a coup. Of course, something needed to be done. Mr. Trump is dangerous and a threat to health, security and decency, but that something needed to respect the institutions that make the United States a working democracy. Use free speech. Organize. Sue. Mr. Taylor presents as more principled (maybe) and much smarter than Mr. Trump, but his approach paves the way for sedition, and I am scared for the implications for his (and our) futures.

Jane Taylor, Kensington