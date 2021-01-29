Regarding the Jan. 28 Metro article “Va., D.C. revamp vaccination processes”:

I’ve felt dispirited many times during the course of this pandemic, but never more so than when I was forced to compete with my neighbors for a lifesaving vaccine. I’ve long admired and respected D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and her team. Now I can barely stand to listen to her or read her newsletters because of the process of signing up for a vaccine.

A recent posting on my neighborhood email list by a woman in her 80s recounted how she and her frail husband did a rehearsal drive to a vaccination location, only to discover they didn’t have an appointment after all. I am only 67. I am taking myself out of the competition.  The vaccine was our great hope of 2021. Instead, we have fear, anxiety and perhaps, if you succeed in getting a vaccine, guilt, as you read about all those, as desperate and deserving as yourself, failing to obtain what may preserve their lives.

Laura Graham, Washington