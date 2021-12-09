As a child, I enjoyed riflery and the occasional hunting trip, but always under the strict supervision of adults, who kept the guns under lock and key before and after I used them. I am all in favor of responsible gun ownership. But it is tragically obvious that the school shooting in Michigan, like most school shootings, could easily have been avoided with minimally sensible rules and regulations.
If we, as a society, are unable to put such rules and regulations in place, then perhaps we are undeserving of the rights and freedoms that have been given us.
Alex de Gramont, Chevy Chase
The Dec. 5 front-page article “GOP effort on abortion took twin tracks over decades” asserted that the “revolution in law schools has created the intellectual foundation to make it possible.” The scholarship of the right is built on quicksand, not an intellectual foundation.
For example, of cases built on this “foundation,” the Roberts Court’s Citizens United decision invests corporations with speech rights previously reserved for real people and is undoubtedly something that would make the Founding Fathers laugh out loud. Similarly, the Roberts Court’s Heller decision on gun rights would have traumatized them by disregarding the words “a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” We have witnessed the assault on democracy that a citizens’ militia portends.
Retired Chief Justice Warren E. Burger, who was considered a conservative at the time, described in 1991 the National Rifle Association’s mindless pro-gun position as a “one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime.” The Second Amendment remained the same in the years between 1991 and the 2008 Heller decision.
The fraud continues, as does the suffering. Perpetrating a fraud is hardly legal scholarship but is completely faithful to the current Republican ethos.
Ronald Battocchi, Arlington