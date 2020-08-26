The Mueller report says: “Manafort instructed Rick Gates . . . to provide Kilimnik with updates on the Trump Campaign — including internal polling data” and “Manafort also twice met Kilimnik . . . and conveyed campaign information.” The Mueller report says: “Manafort had connections to Russia through his prior work for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.”
About the column’s statement that “Kilimnik [was] bluntly described in the [Senate] report as a ‘Russian intelligence officer,’ ” compare that with the Mueller report, Page 129: “Kilimnik . . . who the FBI assesses to have ties to Russian intelligence.”
While it is gratifying that a bipartisan panel is confirming and expanding on the issues raised in the Mueller report, it is grossly unfair to say Mr. Mueller “should have given” details last year. Mr. Mueller did. They’re in the Mueller report.
Zachary Levine, Rockville
In his limited space, David Ignatius overlooked two key findings in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report. The committee found that: (1) The “hack and leak” attack on the Democratic National Committee’s computers was personally supervised by Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite what Mr. Putin told President Trump in Helsinki, and (2) Mr. Trump had numerous conversations with Roger Stone regarding the availability of those files with WikiLeaks, so much so that his sworn statement to Robert S. Mueller III that he could not recall such conversations lacks credibility. Mr. Trump continues to bellow “no collusion.” What other name fits these facts?
David Bird, Fulton