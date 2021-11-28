If Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) chooses to render the other 99 senators ineffective by holding executive nominations hostage, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) can solve the problem without canceling holidays. All he needs to do is require all of them to put in full five-day workweeks, like most Americans with jobs. Instead of jetting home for long weekends, senators should work until Friday evening and be back at their desks on Monday morning until they work through the backlog of White House nominations — or until the serious senators in both parties rein in the obstructionists.
Philip F. Shutler, Annandale