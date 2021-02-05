Mr. Trump has done this by perpetuating the Big Lie: the lie that there was massive fraud behind President Biden’s popular vote and electoral college victories, the lie that Mr. Trump actually won the election. After numerous recounts, investigations and lawsuits, even Mr. Trump’s own attorney general admitted there was no fraud or improprieties that would have overturned the November election.

It was Mr. Trump’s Big Lie about the security and fairness of the election that drove and incited the crowd of his staunchest followers to invade the Capitol, commit deadly mayhem and disrupt the lawful operation of our government.

Senators, Republican and Democratic alike, who hold Mr. Trump accountable through conviction for incitement of insurrection are not letting any Americans down. Rather, they will be righteously upholding our constitutional government, the rule of law and the notion that in the United States no person, not even the president, is above the law.

David Kough, Fairfax

Given a choice between the desire of Senate Democrats to limit the impeachment trial to about a week and the desire of the House impeachment team to take as much time as needed to review a long list of former president Donald Trump’s transgressions against the Constitution and the rule of law, I strongly favor the latter. The motivation for a shorter trial — the desire for bipartisanship, reconciliation and the pressing need to get on with the new president’s agenda to address the nation’s problems — may conflict with that of a longer trial to shame Republican senators into voting to deny the ex-president any future elective role in our nation’s politics.

If he is not convicted of just about the highest misdemeanor one could imagine against the Constitution, namely instigating the storming of the Capitol with the goal of overthrowing an election, not only will the impeachment process be totally and forever discredited, but also his ability to lead the fanatic forces of division and disruption will make the achievement of the Democrats’ goals much more problematic.

John W. Thurston, Arlington

Very interesting: The Feb. 2 news article “Myanmar coup is a test for Biden and U.S. role as advocate for democracy” quoted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as saying that the United States should “impose costs” on those who stand in the way of democracy. Though he was talking about the recent coup in Myanmar, does he believe that the same holds true here in the United States? One wonders.