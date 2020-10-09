Like many Washingtonians, I’m grateful that the Smithsonian Institution has reopened many of its museums and facilities. I was particularly eager to visit the National Museum of American History, which I hadn’t patronized in many years. The good news is that the museum is as welcoming and interesting as I remembered, albeit with certain obvious limitations to keep visitors and staff safe and healthy. However, when I got to the American Presidency exhibit, I was astonished to find that the impeachment display is exactly as it was the last time I visited nearly 20 years ago. Specifically, there was no reference whatsoever to the impeachment last December of President Trump.