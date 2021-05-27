The antidemocratic trends that Mr. Bacon noted are enthusiastically supported by a large fraction of the electorate, which is exactly why they are happening. One could reasonably believe that politicians are simply reflecting the wishes and aims of those who elected them and that, failing to do so, they would not have been elected in the first place. Think about the fear of backlash from Trump supporters that prevents many elected Republicans from stepping out of line, regardless of what their true beliefs might be. One can demand that these politicians rise up, seize the moral high ground and lead their party down the path of righteousness, but first they have to be elected and then reelected.