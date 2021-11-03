The other sounds are nothing. I don’t hear the sounds of Democrats whining that the election was stolen or the votes counted incorrectly, or that there was massive voter fraud. I don’t hear the sounds of Democratic voters saying “Yeah! Yeah!” to accusations of voter fraud, and loudly pretending to believe that crock, and doing everything possible to reverse the results of the election. I don’t hear Democrats worshiping at the feet of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe and making pilgrimages to McLean for an audience. I don’t hear noises in Richmond of Gov. Ralph Northam (D) trying to cling to the tables and chairs so he is not ousted from office as his term expires. The voters voted. The votes were counted. There was a winner. That’s all.