The WFT has become a circus, and we all know what the “attractions” are. They are the distractions that come from the main barker, the total mismanagement of this beloved team. Players can do only so much when hampered by an owner bent on stardom while producing toxins that infect the team and the fans. Fans really want to love again, completely. One person stands in our way, and the National Football League should be ashamed of assisting him.