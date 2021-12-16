A return to RFK is a dream. What is needed is the “Spirit of RFK.” The debate of what will finally fill that space will continue until we know who — D.C. or the federal government — will finally own the property. Stay tuned on that.
The unblemished reality is that the WFT under the Snyder regime has been a national embarrassment and a slap in the face to fans. I remember so well the days of yore, the torturous but victorious games, the championships and the loving spirit from the fans. That is the true spirit of RFK.
The WFT has become a circus, and we all know what the “attractions” are. They are the distractions that come from the main barker, the total mismanagement of this beloved team. Players can do only so much when hampered by an owner bent on stardom while producing toxins that infect the team and the fans. Fans really want to love again, completely. One person stands in our way, and the National Football League should be ashamed of assisting him.
Skip Strobel, Washington
The writer is founder of the
RFK Peace Park Group.