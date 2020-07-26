I make this recommendation with anguish knowing that students, perhaps especially the most disadvantaged, will suffer. Distance learning simply cannot replace participation in the classroom, though we must find ways to replace meals and other services schools provide. But under current conditions, the question is whether the harm of suboptimal schooling (perhaps for just a few more months) is less than the harm of more of our city’s children losing a parent or grandparent. While the coronavirus remains in charge, I believe we must make a choice that will save lives. Delaying the restart of in-person learning allows more time for virus cases to be controlled and for D.C. Public Schools to prepare to open schools with all necessary precautions in place.

AD

AD

I encourage D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee to put the health and safety of D.C.’s children, teachers and families first, and announce that DCPS will continue distance learning at the start of the school year.

Rachel Harold, Washington

The leaders of the public schools in the region have, by adopting virtual-only teaching, abandoned essential workers. Those men and women have to go to work. Many of them depend on their children being in school during work hours. Now they will have to cobble together some way to care for their kids in a setting that allows them to go online and learn, or they will have to face poverty by staying home.

AD

We know what will happen. Many children will end up with day-care providers operating out of their homes or with relatives caring for an extended family’s kids. So, the kids will be with adults in the same way that they would be if in school and with the same risk of the novel coronavirus (for kids and adults). But the day-care provider won’t have the tools available to a school system for monitoring potential coronavirus cases, maintaining social distance and otherwise coping with the pandemic.

If the educators aren’t going to make use of the classrooms, they should make them available to organizations that will use them to provide day care and an online learning environment for the kids of essential workers and help for kids with special needs.