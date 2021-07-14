Achieving a clean slate free of historical stains is not easy and is also not practical. With the removal of the Lee statue in Charlottesville and the possible taking down of the Lee statue and its base in Richmond, a commemorative plaque emphasizing the general’s accomplishments as head of the Army of Northern Virginia should be installed. It must note that he did this to perpetuate the evil practice of enslavement in the South.
The end justifies the means in this case.
Paul Schoenbaum, Richmond
Though the Southern Poverty Law Center is thrilled that Charlottesville is finally removing its Confederate statues, we wonder why the city has not released its plans to remove the pedestals [“A fraught symbol, carted away,” Metro, July 11]. These enormous bases glorify the Confederacy and serve as symbols of the unfinished business of dismantling white supremacy.
We urge the city to commit fully to eradicating hate by removing these memorials in their entirety, and to find lasting ways to facilitate conversations about race, history and memory.
Kimberly Probolus, Washington
The writer is a fellow in the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project.
The removal of Charlottesville’s memorials and statues was not democracy in action. It was never put on a citywide ballot as a democratic referendum. It was instead forced on the city by council members under sometimes extreme pressure from grass-roots activists seeking to coerce, control, divide and destroy. And, because their actions were destructive (rather than constructive) in nature, the removal of four monuments will likely do nothing to solve systemic problems, such as rising income and educational inequality, White elitist gentrification or increasing neighborhood violence.
So, I pen this letter with great sadness, not for the loss of those statues, but for the glaring absence of a constructive, democratic process and for the future implications of political activism that resembles divisive, unconstructive totalitarian Marxism more than democracy in action.
Lawrence Gaughan, Albemarle, Va.
The writer is founder and director of GOV360 Charlottesville Unity Coalition.