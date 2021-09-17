I live with bipolar disorder in Virginia. Every time I undergo treatment, I experience trauma. Organizations such as the Treatment Advocacy Center, a nonprofit founded in Arlington, that believe psychiatric beds and civil commitment are the best treatment continue to be given opportunities to create new policy in Virginia. Public opinion is changing, but policy is not.
Until people living with mental illnesses can be in charge of their treatment and receive services in the community, we will continue to struggle to seek out and maintain it.
I live well with bipolar disorder and advocate on behalf of myself at the Virginia General Assembly.
Jennifer Spangler, Moseley, Va.