Meanwhile, there are now more than 2.9 million novel coronavirus cases and nearly 129,000 related deaths, with a sharp increase in daily new cases, as restrictions were relaxed in late May and June. With governors in many states reissuing restrictive orders, the number of unemployed may begin to rise again.
These statistics don’t begin to reflect the real damages affecting the lives of our nation and its families. And there seems to be a big disconnect between what’s good for Dow Jones stockholders and what the majority of Americans need.
Henry S. Cole, Upper Marlboro