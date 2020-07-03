As the July 1 Economy & Business headline read, “Stocks end best quarter since 1998, regaining much of this year’s losses.” However, nearly 11 million Americans remain unemployed according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, despite a decline in the unemployment rate for May and June. The United States continues to be in a recession worse than what developed in 2008 to 2009. Black Americans, already at the bottom of the ladder, have been hit the hardest.

Meanwhile, there are now more than 2.9 million novel coronavirus cases and nearly 129,000 related deaths, with a sharp increase in daily new cases, as restrictions were relaxed in late May and June. With governors in many states reissuing restrictive orders, the number of unemployed may begin to rise again.

These statistics don’t begin to reflect the real damages affecting the lives of our nation and its families. And there seems to be a big disconnect between what’s good for Dow Jones stockholders and what the majority of Americans need.

Henry S. Cole, Upper Marlboro