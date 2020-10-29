“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

Now how is that for textual originalism?

Philip A. Shull , Arlington

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by a president who received nearly 3 million fewer popular votes than his opponent. The United States is the only democratic country in the world where the person with fewer votes can win.

She was confirmed by a narrow vote in the Senate, the least representative elected legislative body in the world, where the supportive votes of two senators from Wyoming, representing a population of slightly less than 580,000, were equal to the negative votes of two senators from California representing slightly more than 39.5 million citizens. And D.C.’s nearly 700,000 residents had no voice in the process.

The Supreme Court’s nine unelected justices, accountable to no one and serving life terms, make decisions affecting the rights, liberties and welfare of every citizen of this country.

The most telling aspect of our democratic deficit, the distance between democratic principles and the reality of the U.S. political system, is the right to vote, a right found nowhere in the original Constitution and only in the negative in amendments preventing the denial of the right to vote based on sex and previous condition of servitude. Whether one is eligible to vote and under what conditions and procedures those votes can be cast and counted are decisions in the hands of state politicians, many of whom have dedicated their lives to making it difficult for minorities and the poor to vote.

Until these democratic deficits are addressed, our commitment to government by the people will be aspirational at best.