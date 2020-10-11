The Oct. 7 news article “Confusion in S.C. over mail ballots” illustrated the unique challenges of voting during a pandemic. The Supreme Court reinstated South Carolina’s witness requirement, reasoning that federal courts ordinarily should not alter state election rules so close to an election. However, this is not a normal election. Voters shouldn’t have to choose between their right to vote and their safety. 

The witness requirement could force absentee voters who live alone to choose between not voting and risking their health by asking another person to come to their homes to witness their signatures.

South Carolina lawmakers argued the witness requirement of absentee ballots should be reinstated to deter fraud and promote confidence in the election. That thousands of ballots could be cast aside for lack of a witness signature does not promote confidence in the election.

Andrea Larsen, McKees Rocks, Pa.