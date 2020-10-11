The witness requirement could force absentee voters who live alone to choose between not voting and risking their health by asking another person to come to their homes to witness their signatures.
South Carolina lawmakers argued the witness requirement of absentee ballots should be reinstated to deter fraud and promote confidence in the election. That thousands of ballots could be cast aside for lack of a witness signature does not promote confidence in the election.
Andrea Larsen, McKees Rocks, Pa.