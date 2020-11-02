Look at the Warren court from 1953 to 1969. The decisions on social and political issues were predictable. Landmark cases such as Brown v. Board of Education and Loving v. Virginia dealing with the civil rights of African Americans were decided. Cases dealing with the rights of the accused, such as Gideon v. Wainwright, Mapp v. Ohio and the Miranda decision, have protected these rights. And decisions such as Tinker v. Des Moines and Abington v. Schempp have protected the First Amendment’s freedom of speech and separation of church and state.
Whether one agrees with these established legal precedents is not the issue. Though Supreme Court justices are supposed to be without bias, they are human. Each member’s decision is predictable in most instances.
Peter Baron, Gaithersburg