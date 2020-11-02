The Oct. 27 front-page article about the confirmation to the Supreme Court of Amy Coney Barrett, “Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court,” brought up an interesting point. Yes, the Supreme Court now has a 6-to-3 conservative bent — and it seems it will for some time to come. There is no question the court is now truly politicized, and we are worried that many of the more liberal decisions of previous courts are in danger of being overturned. But hasn’t the court been this politicized for some time? This is nothing new.  

Look at the Warren court from 1953 to 1969. The decisions on social and political issues were predictable. Landmark cases such as Brown v. Board of Education and Loving v. Virginia dealing with the civil rights of African Americans were decided. Cases dealing with the rights of the accused, such as Gideon v. Wainwright, Mapp v. Ohio and the Miranda decision, have protected these rights. And decisions such as Tinker v. Des Moines and Abington v. Schempp have protected the First Amendment’s freedom of speech and separation of church and state. 

Whether one agrees with these established legal precedents is not the issue. Though Supreme Court justices are supposed to be without bias, they are human. Each member’s decision is predictable in most instances. 

Peter Baron, Gaithersburg