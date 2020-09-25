Ms. McArdle was right about the “political superlegislature,” but she was wrong to posit it as a future event. Sadly, the Supreme Court — at least in its current formulation — is already there.
Eric Hirschhorn, Chevy Chase
Regarding the Sept. 19 front-page article “Justice’s death sets off political fight over her replacement, court’s future”:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was loved for her political advocacy, not her brilliance as a legal thinker. Few of those laying bouquets in front of the Supreme Court could articulate a single line of legal reasoning that is uniquely hers. She was a brilliant, successful advocate. In our system, advocates belong at the bar, not on the bench.
With the coming progressive political monopoly in Washington, perhaps a lopsided conservative court will put an end to the long abuse of the appeals process as a vehicle for progressive litigators to achieve policy results not obtainable through legislation. Perhaps we can turn off the Supreme Court scoreboard, whereby every decision is discussed in terms of which party appointed which justices and how the latest decision will play out in policy terms. This routine journalistic practice reveals how policy-oriented the court has become through decades of advocacy litigation. There is now a strong prospect that progressives are going to rule for an extended period. This could actually allow the Supreme Court to go back to adjudication, leaving legislation to the legislature.
Robert Tenney, Gaithersburg