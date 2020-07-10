If everyone had the opportunity to access health insurance through some kind of public option, it would accomplish two important goals: Workers would no longer be tied down to a specific job because they fear losing their health insurance if they change jobs, and there would be no need for all of this bickering about which employers could opt out of which coverages based on religious objections.

Just think of how many more people would have better access to health care and how much time, money and effort could be saved by not having to continue to litigate each line item in the Affordable Care Act.

Suzi McKeen, Salisbury

Health care is a benefit one receives from an employer as a form of compensation, much as a salary. No employer has the right to tell employees how to spend their salaries. Why should employers have the right to tell them how to use their health-care benefits? It is none of their business.

The employees may choose to spend their salaries on contraceptives, pornography, alcohol or Bibles. The employer has no say in this. Could employers find a religious reason for objecting to a colonoscopy or any other health-care service? I’m sure they could. It depends on their religion. This is ridiculous. If the health-care benefits required the employee to use contraceptives, that would be different — but they don’t. This is just a group of busybodies dictating to others how to conduct their lives. It is so obvious as to be absurd. Why does anyone, much less the Supreme Court, take these people seriously?

