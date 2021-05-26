The editorial failed to note that though it is common for the Supreme Court to weigh in when previous appeals have produced disparate opinions in the lower courts, it is not a requirement. Indeed, the Warren Court reviewed Brown v. Board of Education, even though lower courts had applied Supreme Court precedent in Plessy v. Ferguson in ruling against Brown. Should the Supreme Court not have taken up Brown?
The vast majority of European Union countries restrict abortion access after a certain gestational age: 12 weeks in Ireland, 90 days or three months in Italy and Austria, and 12 to 14 weeks in France, Germany and Spain. After these time frames, abortion is highly restricted except for danger to the mother’s life or a fetal disability.
The United States, on the other hand, is in a league with such “democratic” nations as China and North Korea with their permissive abortion laws. The United States would merely be joining the rest of the Western world in its abortion laws should the Mississippi law stand. Last I checked, no one was wearing Handmaid’s costumes under penalty of death in Paris.
Michael Lewis,
Spotsylvania Courthouse, Va.