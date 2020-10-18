This ruling will allow President Trump to control the numbers used in the distribution of federal funding. These numbers will also favor Republicans when drawing legislative districts.
What a disservice the Supreme Court’s ruling has done to the country. By allowing the count to be stopped early, this ruling has put getting an accurate count at risk.
Supreme Court justices say they rule according to the Constitution. How can that be the case in this instance, when the Constitution requires that every “person” be counted in the census?
Dana Pavlis, Toledo