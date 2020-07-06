The July 1 editorial praising the Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision mandating that states include religious schools in any taxpayer-funded school choice program, “The real winners,” was shortsighted. While the ruling in Espinoza v. Montana does, as the editorial noted, enable some low-income parents to have more school choices, it also puts states and localities between a rock and a hard place in having to choose between two unpalatable options: withdraw all subsidies to private education or open up those subsidies to religious schools. That taxpayer generosity may not be possible at a time of shrinking education budgets. But because the conservative majority sees all distinctions based on religion as suspect, the opinion opens the door to charges of religious discrimination whenever officials make decisions based on those limited funds or choose to subsidize innovations aiding poor and minority students, such as vouchers for only non-religious private schools.