As we all witnessed the executive branch’s collapse under President Trump’s relentless and outrageous pressure and the spinelessness of far too many in Congress, I could not help but smile at the judicial branch’s principled stand confronting the frivolous lawsuits filed by Team Trump in its fruitless attempt to overturn the clearly fair and conclusive presidential election this past November. If there is a heaven, Gordon is surely looking down and smiling at the courts’ response to the unprincipled assault from Mr. Trump and his enablers [“High court refuses to fast-track election cases,” news, Jan. 12]. May the “least dangerous branch” continue to make Gordon and all Americans proud.
Avi Winokur, Philadelphia