Recently I have been thinking a lot about the late Richard Alan Gordon, my contracts and philosophy of law professor. Despite our very different views on politics and culture, our shared love of Gilbert and Sullivan and Gordon’s soul-deep faith that the law was/is “a noble profession” prompted me to take his philosophy of law class. I still remember, more than four decades later, Gordon’s almost physical pain in recounting the collapse of the bar and the bench during the Nazis’ rise to power, his sense of shame that the noble profession of law could break so ignominiously. 

As we all witnessed the executive branch’s collapse under President Trump’s relentless and outrageous pressure and the spinelessness of far too many in Congress, I could not help but smile at the judicial branch’s principled stand confronting the frivolous lawsuits filed by Team Trump in its fruitless attempt to overturn the clearly fair and conclusive presidential election this past November. If there is a heaven, Gordon is surely looking down and smiling at the courts’ response to the unprincipled assault from Mr. Trump and his enablers [“High court refuses to fast-track election cases,” news, Jan. 12]. May the “least dangerous branch” continue to make Gordon and all Americans proud.

Avi Winokur, Philadelphia