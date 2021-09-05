The court’s majority ruled on the grounds that the claimants were attempting to sue the Texas state justices who may, in theory, be asked to enforce the new law and, “it is [un]clear whether, under existing precedent, this Court can issue an injunction against state judges asked to decide a lawsuit under Texas’s law.” The law will stand until a test case reaches the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, irreparable harm will doubtless be done to abortion clinics seeking to provide Texan women with a service protected under the right to privacy ensured in the Constitution.
By this logic, D.C. could introduce legislation reimposing the restrictions on possession of a loaded handgun put in place by the Firearms Control Regulations Act of 1975 and declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008, as long as the city shifted the burden of implementation from city officials to individual citizens.
Would the justices let stand a law that allowed private citizens to sue gun owners, firearms salesman, Uber drivers driving would-be gun owners to establishments purveying firearms, the National Rifle Association and anyone else associated with the sale of firearms until such time as the court could rule on a test case involving the implementation of the new law.
Laura Beers, Bethesda
People are aghast at the possibility of Muslims invoking sharia law. Yet many people celebrate when Christians succeed in terminating or limiting access to abortion or restricting LGBTQ rights. How is forcing non-Christians to abide by laws based on Christian dogma on abortion and LGBTQ rights (invoked under a claim of religious liberty) any different?
Tom Sachs, Alexandria
As someone who still remembers the good ole days before Roe v. Wade, I wonder: In the name of truth in advertising and as proud as this benighted state seems to be of what it has done to women and girls of their state, will Texas get rid of its lone star on the flag and replace it with a wire coat hanger?
Adriana van Breda, Alexandria
One of the inconsistencies in the thought processes of the conservatives concerns the issue of abortion. They are more than willing to have the government regulate a woman’s “freedom” with her body and health. The same people are unwilling to have the government regulate vaccinations, masks and other lifesaving measures in the time of a pandemic.
Sitting next to an “unregulated” woman who has had an abortion poses no threat, whereas sitting near an unvaccinated and unmasked person who could be infected with the coronavirus poses a life-threatening risk to me and others.
Peter Dunner, Bethesda
I am old enough to remember and to have participated in the struggle to end Jim Crow laws throughout the South and to fight for the legalization of a woman’s right to seek an abortion until viability of the fetus. Both laws have been litigated for decades and were consistently upheld by various courts, including the Supreme Court.
Five justices refused to strike down a law that bumps against the most restrictive practices in all three major religions determining the rights of women to control their own body. It feels as though these conservative, religion-based dictates are about to overtake the public space that separates church and state.
How is that possible, especially when most Americans favor better access to the ballot box and support Roe v Wade? Apparently, it only takes five unelected ideologues to upend these essential rights.
If you live in red states such as Texas, especially if you are female, poor and/or Black or Brown, politicians (most of whom are male and White) are eviscerating your rights in dystopian ways that won’t be easily reversed.
This is not the United States I knew. We are losing not just our rights but also our democracy. We need to protest again, get into good trouble and show up at the ballot box in 2022. Complacency is no longer an option.
Carol Bouville, Bethesda