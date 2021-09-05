The court’s majority ruled on the grounds that the claimants were attempting to sue the Texas state justices who may, in theory, be asked to enforce the new law and, “it is [un]clear whether, under existing precedent, this Court can issue an injunction against state judges asked to decide a lawsuit under Texas’s law.” The law will stand until a test case reaches the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, irreparable harm will doubtless be done to abortion clinics seeking to provide Texan women with a service protected under the right to privacy ensured in the Constitution.