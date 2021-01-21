The Tea Party Patriots worked hard to misinform its followers. It depicted Democrats as violent mobs, intent on imposing socialism and communism. It has promoted conspiracy theories of voter fraud and a “deep state.” Reader comments in response to these themes on its Facebook page are often fearful and enraged. What happened at the Capitol was easily predictable. The group fails to meet the Internal Revenue Service criteria specified by a 501(c)(4): It does not operate for the common good or general welfare. It’s time the IRS takes action against Tea Party Patriots and similar groups for the safety of our nation and its citizens.
Chris Centner, Reston