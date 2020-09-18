We appreciate important attention given by Haider J. Warraich to the field of palliative care in his Sept. 8 Health & Science essay, “ ‘Palliative care’ is a scary phrase for some. So specialists want to rename it.” However, we insist that his conclusions are misplaced.

Intellectually, we know that one day, our physical selves and the relationships we have with other physical selves and with our environment will disappear.

To propose that something as trite as a name change — a “rebranding” — could mollify (could palliate, to employ the original root meaning) our individual and societal fear of death is silly and shortsighted, if not offensive to the human experience. Call this clinical work what you will — say, “supportive care.” Soon enough, the same seriously ill patients in desperate need of these holistic services will fear our offer of “support.”

The problem is not the term “palliative care” — the problem is us, our death anxieties. Confronting these fears will take more than simply an image reboot, but the consequence of this harder work will be infinitely richer.

Anne M. Kelemen, Washington

Hunter Groninger, Washington

The writers are members of the palliative care team at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.