To propose that something as trite as a name change — a “rebranding” — could mollify (could palliate, to employ the original root meaning) our individual and societal fear of death is silly and shortsighted, if not offensive to the human experience. Call this clinical work what you will — say, “supportive care.” Soon enough, the same seriously ill patients in desperate need of these holistic services will fear our offer of “support.”
The problem is not the term “palliative care” — the problem is us, our death anxieties. Confronting these fears will take more than simply an image reboot, but the consequence of this harder work will be infinitely richer.
Anne M. Kelemen, Washington
Hunter Groninger, Washington
The writers are members of the palliative care team at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.