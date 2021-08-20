With the cost of many medicines now routinely above $100,000 a year, it’s no longer tenable to prevent the government from negotiating prices directly with drug companies when the medicines are used to treat Medicare beneficiaries. The proposals gaining the most momentum in Congress would initially limit the number of drugs to be targeted for price negotiation. That’s absolutely the right place to start, allowing the approach to be fully tested before wider application.
Numerous independent studies have shown that the rising cost of cutting-edge medicines threatens to overwhelm the government’s ability to afford them within the next two decades. For a program already facing soaring overall costs and growing enrollment as the population ages, the only solution would be curtailing coverage and benefits, or raising taxes. The public wisely perceives that choice and broadly supports giving the government the tools it needs to bring costs down. President Biden supports this approach, too. The legislation should be enacted this year.
Steven Findlay, Barnesville