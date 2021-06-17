I will not succumb to such enticements. Ballparks are full of children. Will they grow up thinking that gambling is a totally normal, routine activity? The National Council on Problem Gambling says that youths risk developing a gambling problem at a rate of about two to three times that of adults, and that 40 percent of people with a gambling problem started gambling before the age of 17. There are many harmful effects arising from problem gambling, including addiction, crime, family breakup, bankruptcy and suicide. The Post recently reported on a school principal who was charged with wire fraud and money laundering to bankroll her gambling habit.
In effect, the Nats are saying: Come to Nationals Park; introduce your kids to gambling by betting on the team. And, by the way, you could even watch baseball!
Constance Sorrentino, Arlington