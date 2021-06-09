In her June 6 Sunday Opinion column, “Leaving abortion to the states makes them agents of oppression,” Ruth Marcus wrote that “You may believe that the fetus is a person from the moment of conception; that is a sincere, laudable conviction. But it is not yours to impose on me if my moral judgment differs.” We often hear this argument made by one who does not agree with our pro-life position. It avoids answering the fundamental question at hand: When does human life begin? Since Roe v. Wade, medical advances make it abundantly clear that the fetus in the womb is a unique, irreplaceable living human being with the God-given right to life. That gift of life is not ours to take away.