When 3G networks sunset next year, affordable access to cellphone service will end, too, because the phones required will be far more expensive than $30, and the least expensive recharge rate will be roughly $30 per month. By moving to 5G, cellphone carriers are taking away cheap access to the nation’s vast, strong and dependable telephone network. Furthermore, 5G networks aren’t nationwide and might be less durable and more costly to repair if damaged by severe weather.
The trite phrase about dropping a dime and making a call from a pay phone should apply to cellphone access, too. Pay-ahead phone service, at $10 per month, is the modern equivalent of dropping a dime in a pay phone.
John Dix, Potomac