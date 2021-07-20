The July 18 Metro article “Md. reveals $1.23 billion in proposed road and transit cuts” explained that the Maryland Department of Transportation is threatening to cut other highway projects unless the members of the Transportation Planning Board change their previous votes and approve the plan to widen the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 with private toll lanes. The TPB listened to the public and made a decision in the best interests of the future of Maryland by not approving this plan on June 16.

Widening Interstate 495 and I-270 with public-private partnership toll lanes would be a disaster for environmental and financial reasons. Del. Marc A. Korman (D-Montgomery) explained that the other highway projects were not in MDOT’s budget and so were never prioritized by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). I sincerely hope that the members of the TPB will not be intimidated but will continue to do what is right for Maryland rather than for a private company on the other side of the world.

Rebecca Batt, Rockville