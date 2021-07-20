Widening Interstate 495 and I-270 with public-private partnership toll lanes would be a disaster for environmental and financial reasons. Del. Marc A. Korman (D-Montgomery) explained that the other highway projects were not in MDOT’s budget and so were never prioritized by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). I sincerely hope that the members of the TPB will not be intimidated but will continue to do what is right for Maryland rather than for a private company on the other side of the world.
Rebecca Batt, Rockville