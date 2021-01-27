People of all races, ages and genders quipped with each other and offered encouragement. An hour after I arrived, my number was called. A medical tech confirmed my identity and 1944 birth year and injected my deltoid. He told me he hoped to give 60 injections that day; the whole crew would dole out 1,000. My next appointment for the Pfizer vaccine is in three weeks. I must have slipped in under the county radar when I was accepted. Friends were called and told not to come — go to your own county.

So my question is: What’s very wrong with this picture? Our Montgomery County taxes are not inconsequential. Getting vaccinated should be as easy as withdrawing a library book. Kudos to the powers that be in Prince George’s County. Maybe they could take time out from vaccinating the populace to mentor the novices in Montgomery County.

Lynn Devaney Choquette,

Chevy Chase

Ben Golliver’s Jan. 24 On the NBA Sports column, “Help grow line for vaccine but don’t jump it,” had a message that is relevant not just to elite professional athletes but also to all of us in good health who benefit from some kind of privilege, be it racial, economic or connections to people of influence. The response of the public health experts quoted in the article was, correctly, a resounding no to the question of whether the National Basketball Association should be vaccinated ahead of higher-risk priority groups.

And that goes for all of us who might be tempted to use our privilege to get around the eligibility guidelines. I suggest instead that it is precisely because of our privilege that we can, and should, accept our place in line. In my case, my demographic is not dying at greater rates than others. I am healthy. I can protect myself from the virus without compromising my income or family. My privilege allows me to be patient. So, people of privilege, let’s wait our turn.

Gail Ifshin, Chevy Chase

Finding a location with available coronavirus vaccines is analogous to the great toilet paper hunt in the early days of the pandemic. I remember getting phone calls in those days from neighbors saying a certain store had toilet paper or ordering online and waiting six weeks for eight rolls of what I called pygmy toilet paper. It was too small to fit in toilet paper holders.

In our quest for the vaccine, my spouse and I, both older than 80, have registered with our county, health-care provider, pharmacy and any other provider we could find. My wife, our designated vaccine hunter, would make a series of morning calls to potential vaccine sites. Then we got that magical phone call from our daughter telling us that a certain location had available vaccines. Another phone call and we had an appointment, and two days later our first shot.

It is chaos! Unbalanced supply and demand are exacerbated by bad logistics and even worse communications. What do people who don’t have help or can’t use the Internet to get an appointment? The lack of accurate communications creates more uncertainty, more stress and the opportunity for more fake news.

Eli Dabich, Annapolis

If the first goal of the U.S. coronavirus vaccination campaign is to save lives and years of life, the United States must prioritize the elderly — not teachers, not smokers, not obese young adults. Eighty-one percent of coronavirus deaths are among those age 65 or older. People age 65 and older have a 1 in 11 chance of dying if they get the coronavirus, more than 100 times the risk of someone ages 18 to 29.

To date in Maryland, only 11 percent the vaccine has been given to people age 70 or older, and 33 percent of all vaccines have gone to those ages 20 to 39. Contrast this with Britain, where officials realize that the best way to save lives and ensure that the health-care system is not overwhelmed is to vaccinate older adults. To date, 50 percent of their vaccines have been given to those 80 and older.