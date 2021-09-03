Because it is now all but certain that hundreds of American citizens have been left behind in Afghanistan because of President Biden’s non-plan withdrawal plan, and his refusal to allow our military special operators to go out and rescue Americans stranded in Kabul and elsewhere — as other nations have done — Mr. Biden must immediately announce that he has frozen all Afghan sovereign assets in the United States until the Taliban has allowed all U.S. citizens and Afghans who honorably worked for or assisted the U.S. government to exit the country under U.S. military protection, and they have been so removed.