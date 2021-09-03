If we are ever to change our attitudes and beliefs about war, we need to acknowledge all the losses of life. It is not just American lives that are valuable.
Susan Buzek, Bethesda
What a luxury Marc A. Thiessen has in criticizing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan from his well-worn perch in the Trump-supporter peanut gallery [“Greenlighting the Taliban’s takeover,” op-ed, Aug. 31].
Mr. Thiessen said that the Taliban offered to let the United States control Kabul during the withdrawal — and that it would enter the city only if the United States “allowed” it, but that the United States declined. He implied that all hell broke loose after that, because of that and only because of that.
Apparently, Mr. Thiessen did not consider the obvious and very real possibility that this “offer” from the serial-lying Taliban was a trap, which would leave the U.S. forces surrounded by the Taliban, leading to a different kind of hell breaking loose. If that had happened, Mr. Thiessen would have been leading the pack of critics railing against President Biden and our military for being duped by the Taliban.
Believing this “offer” from the Taliban would have been almost as stupid as President Donald Trump’s “peace agreement” with the Taliban.
Kathie Sowell, Vienna
Regarding Max Boot’s Aug. 30 op-ed, “We all are to blame for their deaths”:
In the aftermath of ill-fated military operations, Congress has typically avoided exploiting operational failures for political gain. Not so anymore. Some Republicans in Congress are calling for President Biden’s impeachment. The rationale: If a U.S. president can be impeached “for just a phone call,” referring to President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, then Mr. Biden should be impeached for the error-ridden Afghanistan withdrawal.
Let’s be clear: The phone call in question was not an innocent exchange of diplomatic platitudes. It was an attempt by Mr. Trump to solicit interference from a foreign government in the 2020 election through extortion and bribery, a federal crime. To play down the significance of that assault on our democracy, and in the same breath politicize the tragedy in Kabul, is to besmirch the sacrifice made by our 13 fallen heroes.
Jim Paladino, Tampa
Max Boot was fundamentally wrong when he wrote that “We all are to blame for their deaths,” and that “I would point not only to Biden but to former president Donald Trump — and to all of us, the people of America” for the deaths of 13 service members in Kabul.
The attack on our troops served no political or military purpose. If the Islamic State wanted to take over Afghanistan, killing everyone at the Kabul airport would not bring it any closer to that goal. As a result, calling the attack an act of war or terrorism gives the attackers too much credit for what was simply sadistic mass murder.
Instead of playing a blame game, we need moral clarity. One day my daughter asked me if monsters were real. I told her that monsters are indeed real, and the scary thing is they look like humans. Our troops died solely because there are truly evil people. Simply killing evil people is not the sole solution. We need to isolate evildoers, call out evil and resolutely face it with a united front. The blame game weakens us at home and on the world stage.
Michael Beattie, Vienna
Because it is now all but certain that hundreds of American citizens have been left behind in Afghanistan because of President Biden’s non-plan withdrawal plan, and his refusal to allow our military special operators to go out and rescue Americans stranded in Kabul and elsewhere — as other nations have done — Mr. Biden must immediately announce that he has frozen all Afghan sovereign assets in the United States until the Taliban has allowed all U.S. citizens and Afghans who honorably worked for or assisted the U.S. government to exit the country under U.S. military protection, and they have been so removed.
John Kwapisz, Richmond
The writer is former executive director of the Center for Peace and Freedom.